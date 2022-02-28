A beautiful week of weather is ahead! We'll have plenty of sunshine, no rain, and above average warmth.
Tonight will become partly cloudy and chilly. By morning, we'll have temperatures around freezing.
Tuesday will be just as bright as Monday -- just warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
We'll keep lots of sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s and lowermost 40s in the morning to the 70s during the afternoon.
Count on a few more clouds on Thursday as a weak cold front settles in from the north. That front will knock a few notches off of our temperatures.
Then, winds flip back around to the south on Friday allowing the warmth to flood in from Mississippi and Alabama once again. Nashville's likely to top off around 75 degrees that day.
Over the weekend, a few more clouds are likely Saturday with just the slightest chance for a shower. A few more showers are expected Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms follow on Monday with temperatures not as high, but still above average for early March.
