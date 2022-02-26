We're getting a brief break in the showers this evening, but more rain is coming our way tonight. Some of us may even see a little snow try and mix in overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid and lower 30s. While I'm not expecting any major roadway issues, less traveled roads could be a little slick early tomorrow. We'll clear out that rain, and some of the clouds by the afternoon with highs near 50. And, if you love the sunshine we have plenty of it coming our way!
Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid 50s for the afternoon. By Tuesday our temperatures will jump into the mid 60s and we'll keep the sunshine all day. A little more of a temperature bump on Wednesday into the upper 60s. It's another day that is looking mostly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will stretch into the lower 70s on Thursday and Friday! Sunshine will stick around on Thursday, but expect more clouds on Friday. We'll see more clouds all day Saturday and perhaps a late day shower as well. It will stay warm though with highs in the mid 70s.
