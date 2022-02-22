NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Isolated, windy showers will roll through Middle Tennessee today. Once we get into the afternoon, we'll be on the lookout for a broken line of storms entering our region. Within this line, damaging winds, heavy rainfall that can quickly lead to flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Estimated time of arrival for this line of storms/heavy rain: Clarksville - around 3 p.m., Nashville around 4/5 p.m., Murfreesboro around 6 p.m. and Cookeville/Plateau around 8 p.m.
2-4 inches of rain is possible for areas along and north of I-40 with locally higher amounts. Lesser amounts south of I-40.
Be on the lookout for flash flooding once these storms get rolling this afternoon and evening.
Wednesday will be drier but staying cloudy. Highs will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, our second round of heavy rainfall will march into Middle TN. Once again, there will be a flood threat with this round. Thankfully, the severe threat is much lower than the round today.
An additional 1-4 inches of rain is possible with this round.
Through the week, Middle Tennessee could end up with areawide 2-6 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts.
This weekend, temperatures cool down considerably compared to the last several days.
Highs will only make it into the mid to upper 40s each day.
Another round of light rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday and there could even be some light snow showers mixing in. We'll have more details on the weekend as we get closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.