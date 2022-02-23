First Alert Weather Day Thursday for the threat of flooding. Rain moves in tonight. More flooding is likely by early Thursday in some areas.
With rain moving in late night and temperatures dropping folks in southwestern Kentucky and northwest Tennessee beware of several hours of possible freezing rain. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to ice build up there. Lows will be in the 30s. Temperatures will warm there early Thursday back above freezing.
Showers with some embedded downpours are likely elsewhere overnight. A lull in the rain is likely Thursday afternoon before more rain moves in Thursday night. Expect lows in the upper 30s and highs ranging from the low 40s, north to low 60s, south on Thursday.
Friday, rain will end early. It will be partly cloudy and cold the rest of the day, highs only in the mid 40s.
Another weak system will pass to our south over the weekend bringing a few light rain showers and/or wet snowflakes Saturday night and early Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Next week will then turn brighter and drier with temperatures rebounding to 60 degrees on Tuesday.
