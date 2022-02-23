Rain returns this evening. More flooding is likely by early Thursday in some areas.
This afternoon will remain cloudy and cold. Rivers and creeks will remain high with some flood warnings and advisories still in effect.
Rain rolls in this evening. Beware over southwesternmost Kentucky and far northwest Tennessee. There, several hours of freezing rain will be possible. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to ice build up there. Temperatures will warm there early Thursday back above freezing.
Showers with some embedded downpours are likely for the rest of us overnight. A lull in the rain is likely Thursday afternoon before more rain moves in Thursday night. Expect lows in the upper 30s and highs ranging from the low 40s, north to low 60s, south on Thursday.
Friday, rain will end early. Another weak system will pass to our south over the weekend bringing a few light rain showers and/or wet snowflakes Saturday night and early Sunday.
Next week will then turn brighter and drier with temperatures rebounding to 60 degrees on Tuesday.
