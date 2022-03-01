Another nice, sunny day is on tap for Middle Tennessee today.
Temperatures managed to get into the upper 50s/low 60s on Monday.
Today will be even warmer with mid to upper 60s in the forecast.
We climb to the 70s Wednesday through Friday all while still staying dry.
This weekend is when our rain chances will begin to creep back up.
Saturday is looking mostly dry with a few spotty showers.
More widespread rain moves in on Sunday.
Next week looks to start wet with showers and possibly a few storms on Monday and Tuesday.
