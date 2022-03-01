Tuesday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast

Another nice, sunny day is on tap for Middle Tennessee today. 

Temperatures managed to get into the upper 50s/low 60s on Monday. 

Today will be even warmer with mid to upper 60s in the forecast. 

high temps 3122

We climb to the 70s Wednesday through Friday all while still staying dry.

This weekend is when our rain chances will begin to creep back up. 

Saturday is looking mostly dry with a few spotty showers. 

More widespread rain moves in on Sunday. 

Next week looks to start wet with showers and possibly a few storms on Monday and Tuesday. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.