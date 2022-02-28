NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A quiet stretch of weather is in store for Middle Tennessee this week.
We'll start the new week with ample sunshine and comfortable highs in the upper 50s today.
Tomorrow will be warmer as much of the area will climb back into the 60s.
Even warmer temperatures are expected during the middle of the week with some 70s returning to the region.
As it looks now, rain chances remain near zero every single day this week.
Our next best chance for rain doesn't arrive until the upcoming weekend.
