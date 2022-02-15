More unseasonable warmth is in our forecast along with a round of strong-severe storms for Thursday.
This afternoon will remain sunny and turn even milder. Count on highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Wednesday will be windy and become warm, but clouds will move in. We'll have lows in the 40s and highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Thursday, expect clouds and more wind with spotty showers in the morning. During the afternoon and evening, a line of strong-severe thunderstorms will move through. Any storms could contain damaging wind gusts to 70 mph. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Friday will turn colder with highs only in the 40s.
The weekend looks absolutely gorgeous from start to finish. More clouds with a few showers will return late Monday and Tuesday.
