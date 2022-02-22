NASHVILLE (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Day: Flooding will continue this afternoon into this evening. Isolated severe weather remains possible over southeasternmost Middle Tennessee.
This afternoon, rounds of rain (some heavy) will move through. Watch for flooding. Reduce speed while traveling, turn headlights on for safety, and remember to never cross a road covered in water. Temperatures will hold in the 50s and 60s.
Rain will diminish tonight. Wednesday will be cooler and dry for most with highs around 50.
Wednesday night, more rain will move in, lingering into at least the first part of Thursday. Thursday afternoon, rain may diminish some before more moves in at night, carrying into early Friday morning. Flooding may develop from this system too. Because of that, Thursday is also a First Alert Weather Day.
Cooler weather takes over on Friday as clouds decrease late. A few more showers will be possible late Saturday into early Sunday.
