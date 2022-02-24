Drive with extreme caution overnight. Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop through the evening, eventually clearing the Mid State by sunrise on Friday. An additional 1/2" to 1" of rain will be possible overnight. Streams, creeks, and rivers will remain swollen, if not above flood stage. Many will continue to rise through morning. Remember, if you encounter a road covered in water, turn around and go the other way.
Temperatures may rise briefly this evening before falling to near freezing by early Friday.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a little sunshine returning late. It'll be chilly with highs only in the 30s and low-mid 40s.
This weekend will be variably cloudy and quite cool. A few rain showers will arrive Saturday evening, briefly mixing with some wet snowflakes before exiting early Sunday morning. At this point in time, only a dusting of snow on elevated surfaces looks likely by early Sunday, especially along the I-40 corridor.
Next week, the weather will be very different from what we've had lately. Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s with quite a bit of sunshine, giving the Mid State a good chance to dry out.
