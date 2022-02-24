A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect today for the flood threat across the region.
An additional 1-3 inches of rain is likely today. Areas around streams, creeks and rivers will need to pay close attention to flooding today.
Showers continue across the Mid State today.
A few isolated thunderstorms are possible today but there's no chance for severe weather today - it's all about the flood threat.
River levels will take time to recede and there could still be some minor flooding all the way through the weekend.
Friday is trending drier but chilly with highs only in the 40s.
This weekend, we'll start dry on Saturday but during the overnight, another quick round of rain moves in. This round moves out by mid-morning Sunday. If the cold air moves in quick enough, there could even be a few snowflakes. However, accumulations appear minor, if at all.
Thankfully, next week looks much quieter with sunshine returning Monday and lasting through at least Wednesday.
