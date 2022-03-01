Our upcoming weather will feel more like May than March!
Tonight will be clear and not as cold as last night. Any frost that develops will be patchy and form mainly east of Nashville. Lows will be in the 30s and lowermost 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny again, and even warmer than Tuesday. Count on highs in the mid 70s for many.
On Thursday, a weak cold front will settle through early in the day bringing a few more clouds and trimming a few degrees off our afternoon highs.
Friday's temperatures will rebound back to the mid 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Temperatures may crack 80 degrees for the first time this year on Saturday. Right now, we're forecasting 78 in Nashville.
A few showers will move in from the northwest on Sunday. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms on Monday, likely clearing to the south on Tuesday.
