The last of the first round of rain will exit the Cumberland Plateau through the remainder of the morning. However, leftover flooding and roadway ponding will still make it a tricky morning commute. Be sure to give yourself some extra time as you're headed out the door today. The rest of our day is looking dry with temperatures topping off only in the mid to the upper 40s at best. While we will see some peeks of sunshine, we'll be fighting the clouds all day. Now much of Middle Tennessee will remain under a flood watch as more rain is expect to move in tonight and through our day tomorrow. For that reason, we have issued another First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow.
As temperatures fall overnight, especially in our northwestern counties, we could even see a little freezing rain mix into some spots into tomorrow morning. But for the good majority of us it will just be more off and on rain tonight and through tomorrow. Heavier downpours and flooding will be our main threat through our Thursday. Some of us will hear a rumble of thunder, but I don't think any strong to severe storms will be an issue for us. Remember to stay weather aware through tomorrow and never try and drive through a flooded roadway. The last of the rain will taper off on Friday morning, but may also end as a light mix in some locations. The rest of our Friday will stay dry with temperatures in the 40s again. Much of Saturday is looking quiet, but keep an eye out for a spotty afternoon or evening shower. Highs on Saturday will stay in the mid 40s. A quick storm system develops Saturday night and early Sunday and tries to give us a quick rain/snow mix before we dry out Sunday afternoon. Monday and Tuesday the sunshine comes back and temperatures rebound back into the 50s and even make a run at 60 again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.