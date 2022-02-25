Expect a chillier than average weekend before a taste of spring takes over for next week.
Tonight will remain cloudy and cold with the slightest chance for a flurry or two late. Morning lows will be in the 20s.
Saturday will remain mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s. Rain showers will arrive over far southern Middle Tennessee late in the day. Some of those showers will reach Nashville around or just before midnight. Wet snowflakes may mix in. A few spots along the I-40 corridor may wake up to a dusting of snow by early Sunday morning.
After the rain/snow mix exits early Sunday, clouds will decrease during the afternoon. We'll have highs near 50 degrees.
Next week will then turn brighter and progressively milder. Count on 50s on Monday, 60s Tuesday through Thursday, and 70s on Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.