NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The rain has moved on from the mid-state, but cold air has filtered in.
Highs today will struggle to get out of the 30s and lowermost 40s.
Winds have relaxed for the most part, but it will remain breezy for the first half of the day before becoming calmer tonight.
We'll start off the weekend with 20s Saturday morning. Highs moderate quickly to the upper 40's and low 50s Saturday afternoon.
Then, we jump to the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday. Overall, the weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine.
Next week will be a wet one as each day is advertising a little or a lot of rain.
Spotty showers will be around Monday and widespread, heavy rain will be around on Tuesday.
Off and on showers remain in the forecast Wednesday through Friday.
