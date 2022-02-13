Another night but sunshine returns a big warm up is on the way.
Chilly for Super Bowl Parties tonight, evening temperatures in the 30s. Mostly clear overnight with lows falling to the 20s.
Bright sunshine for Valentine's Day Monday with a high around 50°.
The warming trend continues into the week with mid 60s returning on Tuesday under a sunny sky.
Wednesday partly cloudy and even warmer, high in the upper 60s.
Late Wednesday into Thursday our next storm system approaches. Showers will develop all across the mid-state with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms, as well. Expect heavy rainfall throughout Thursday with anywhere from an 1.5" to 2" possible. The high will be in the upper 60s. Cold air moves in behind the rain, dropping our temperatures Thursday night. Lows fall to the 20s.
Friday and into the weekend will be quiet. Sunshine returns with the colder air. A high of 45° on Friday.
With a sunny sky it will warm to 55° on Saturday. Sunday will reach near 60.
