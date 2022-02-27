It's turned out to be a beautiful end to the weekend across the Mid State, and there's more beautiful weather to come for the work week! However, it will be a cold night tonight with many of us waking up in the 20s tomorrow morning. We will see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures rebounding back into the mid and even upper 50s. Monday night won't be quite as cold, but still chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Temperatures climb into the mid 60s on Tuesday with sunshine sticking with us all day. We'll push into the upper 60s for our Wednesday with another day abundant with sunshine! The sun isn't going anywhere on Thursday, but temperatures are. They're headed into the lower 70s! Clouds will return on Friday, but we'll stay dry with highs around 70. Back to the lower 70s on Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. I cannot rule out the slightest of an isolated shower as of now, but much of the day looks dry. Showers will return on Sunday with highs back near 70
