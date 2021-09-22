NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today is the Autumnal Equinox and we're going to feel very Fall-like the next several days in Middle Tennessee.
As the cold front marches through today, spotty, light showers will be common again.
With highs only in the 60's and a blustery northwest wind in play, it could feel chilly to some, too.
Sunshine returns in full force starting Thursday and sticks around all the way through the weekend.
Highs will be well below average in the upper 60's and low 70's Thursday.
Then, we'll hang in the mid 70s Friday through Sunday.
Low 80's return next week.
At the moment, our next decent shot at rain may come sometime at the end of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.