Fall-like weather kicks off this work week. Soon however, we'll be talking about impacts from Hurricane Florence.
Temperatures for most of us held in the 60s today. What a change from the last several months of oppressive heat! Temperatures outdoors as of 6pm looked like this.
Clouds were decreasing some northwest of Nashville. In most areas however, it remained cloudy early this evening. It'll turn even cooler overnight. Lows by morning will generally be in the 50s.
Highs tomorrow with more clouds than sunshine will be below the seasonal average of 84 degrees again.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Florence continues to strengthen in the open Atlantic Ocean.
Florence is still expected to hit the coast of the Carolinas late Thursday, and then meander through North Carolina, Virginia, or possibly even along the coast. Regardless, Florence will actually help our weather. Sinking air around the periphery of the hurricane will help to limit clouds here this weekend and make for a negligible rain chance.
Watch Lisa Spencer tonight on News4 at 10pm. She'll show you when mid summer-like temperatures will return to Middle Tennessee.
