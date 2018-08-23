We'll have another fall preview tonight with lower temperatures and humidity.
It will be another night perfect for opening the windows tonight, but tomorrow things start to change.
The heat and humidity start to rise with a high tomorrow of 86.
Over the weekend it will feel like summer, humid with highs near 90 degrees. Each day we could see an isolated showers or thunderstorms.
Expect more of the same the beginning of next week with highs in the low 90s.
