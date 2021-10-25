NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will roll through Middle Tennessee through the first half of the day today.
A few strong, gusty winds are possible with this line as it moves through.
Showers will quickly diminish by late morning for most with rain lingering on the Plateau through early afternoon.
The cold front associated with this rain will swing through later this afternoon, so expect a brief warmup early today followed by a sharp cool down tonight.
Tuesday will be cool with highs only in the 50s and 60s.
We'll warm up again ahead of our next rainmaker on Wednesday.
Showers will invade the area again Wednesday night and could linger all the way through Saturday but skies clear out in time for Halloween.
