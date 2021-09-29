NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another sunny and bright day is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Highs will continue to run a few degrees above late-September averages, but we'll be comfortably warm in the mid 80's.
Thursday and Friday will be very similar, too.
Better rain chances will start this weekend and for the start of next week.
Spotty showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected Saturday through Tuesday as a new front works in from the northwest.
In some cases, these Fall fronts can bring severe storm chances with them but that does not appear to be the case with this front, thankfully.
