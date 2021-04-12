NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It will be a quiet start to the new week. 

More sunshine and comfortable 70's are on tap again today. 

Rain chances will be hard to come by this week.
Only Tuesday and Wednesday are advertising a chance for rain right now. Rain chances are less than 50% at this point. 
This Afternoon 4/12
Otherwise, much of the week is dominated by sunshine, clouds and fluctuating afternoon highs in the 60's and 70's. 
 
Right now, models are trying to keep a little rain in the forecast for the upcoming weekend, but a washout is unlikely at this point. 
We'll keep updating as we get closer so keep checking back for updates. 
 
7AM - Sunny - 53
9AM - Sunny - 64
NOON - Sunny - 74
3PM - Sunny - 79
6PM - Sunny - 76

