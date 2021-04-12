NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It will be a quiet start to the new week.
More sunshine and comfortable 70's are on tap again today.
Rain chances will be hard to come by this week.
Only Tuesday and Wednesday are advertising a chance for rain right now. Rain chances are less than 50% at this point.
Otherwise, much of the week is dominated by sunshine, clouds and fluctuating afternoon highs in the 60's and 70's.
Right now, models are trying to keep a little rain in the forecast for the upcoming weekend, but a washout is unlikely at this point.
We'll keep updating as we get closer so keep checking back for updates.
We'll keep updating as we get closer so keep checking back for updates.
7AM - Sunny - 53
9AM - Sunny - 64
NOON - Sunny - 74
3PM - Sunny - 796PM - Sunny - 76
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.