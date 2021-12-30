Thursday morning 4WARN forecast from News4

After a stormy Wednesday, we're back to dry conditions this morning and it will be a dry day for Middle Tennessee.

Sunshine will return to the area after some clouds this morning.

Temperatures remain warm for December in the mid 60s today.

Spotty showers return during the day Friday with potential thunderstorms overnight into the day on Saturday.

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect early Saturday for potentially more strong to severe storms.

All modes of severe weather are possible starting Friday night into Saturday.

Rain will try to transition over to snow Saturday evening and at times on Sunday.

Minor accumulations are possible but nothing of real significance.

Temperatures quickly fall off on Sunday as winter returns to the area.

We'll go from the low 70s Saturday to highs only in the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon.

