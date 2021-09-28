NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nice weather continues in the Mid State today.
More sunshine, blue sky, and comfortably warm highs in the 80's is all we'll see in our region this afternoon.
A few extra clouds and slightly higher rain chances are now in the picture for the second half of the week.
Thursday through Saturday, spotty showers will be possible mainly in the western half of the state.
No washouts are expected, just isolated showers.
More widespread rain is possible Sunday through Tuesday as our next cold front crawls into our region.
We'll see how much gas this front has left in it by the time it gets here.
Rain chances could drop some as we get a clearer picture this week.
