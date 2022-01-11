NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It'll be another quiet and bright day for the Middle Tennessee area.
Highs will be cool in the mid to low 40s this afternoon.
Temperatures begin to climb back into the 50s starting Wednesday.
50s will be common through Friday before temperatures dip again this weekend.
The focus this weekend will be on rain and potentially more snow Friday night into the day Saturday.
Showers will move into Middle TN overnight Friday and stay rather widespread through Saturday.
If enough cold air is in place, we may see more light snow showers in areas.
It's far too early to think about snow totals at this point so keep checking back.
Precipitation wraps up by Saturday night and we'll be dry on Sunday.
Temperatures cool down to the 30s for highs this weekend but look to rebound at the start of next week.
