NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We're off to a great start to the new week!
We'll see ample sunshine today with afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s.
Sun sticks around Tuesday but it will be cooler with most of the area hanging in the 50s during the day.
On Wednesday, a few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon, but many areas will end up staying dry.
There could be some lingering rain in the eastern half of the state waking up Thursday but for many, the rain will be gone by mid-morning.
Right now, Friday through Sunday look amazing with sunshine, clouds, and comfortably cool highs in the 50s.
