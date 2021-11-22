NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We're off to a quiet start to the new week with ample sunshine and cooler-than-average highs today.
Temperatures will only manage to get into the mid to upper 40s today.
Temperatures drop down into the 20s waking up Tuesday morning with highs around 50° in the afternoon.
We warm to the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday and stay dry before rain invades the area on Thanksgiving.
Rain will start to move in during the morning on Thursday and continue through the afternoon.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but we'll be dealing with just rain for the most part Thursday.
For now, next weekend is looking dry with 40s/50s in the afternoons and near-freezing temperatures during the overnights.
