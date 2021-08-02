NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Last week's heat wave is long gone, and we'll look forward to more typical August weather this week.
In fact, it'll be a very quiet first full week of August.
Temperatures will range from the mid 80's to upper 80's Monday through Thursday.
Last week's heat wave is long gone, and we'll look forward to more typical August weather this week. In fact, it'll be a very quiet first full…
A noticeably less humid airmass will slide in starting Tuesday, lasting through at least Thursday.
By Friday, and the weekend, more humid 90's return to the area.
We'll be under mostly clear skies and ample sunshine for the next several days.
Rain will not be an issue until potentially the end of the week and upcoming weekend.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.