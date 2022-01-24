NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's going to be a quiet week for Middle Tennessee with little to no rain to worry about.
However, more cold is on the way after today.
For today, expect sunshine, clouds, and mild highs in the 50s.
On Tuesday, our next cold front comes marching in. This front won't bring us any rain, but it will cool us back down to the 30s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday and overnight lows in the teens.
We'll briefly recover to the 40s on Thursday before we cool right back down to the 30s going into the weekend.
Right now, the weekend is trending dry with 30s for highs on Saturday.
Sunday looks warmer with 40s and low 50s back in the forecast.
