Labor Day will be filled with bright sunshine, just very hot and muggy with highs around 90.
Besides an isolated afternoon storm, conditions remain dry.
Tonight will be warm and humid but dry with mainly clear skies.
Lows will run above average in the lower 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be a carbon-copy of today before a slightly better chance for afternoon spotty storms arrive on Thursday and Friday.
It will be hot week ahead with highs in the lower 90s.
