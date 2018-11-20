Decreasing clouds pave way for a bright beautiful day across the Midstate. A passing cold front brings noticeably cooler temperatures today, with highs only touching the upper 40s. Mainly clear skies and pleasant conditions in store for tonight. Count on bone-chilling temperatures with sub-freezing overnight lows in the upper 20s.
Sunshine carries on into Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s and Thursday (Thanksgiving) is looking marvelous as well! A touch warmer in the upper 50s to lower 60s ... a forecast that may have you add to the list of gratitude.
Increasing shower chances arrive on Friday, becoming widespread Friday night. The rain is expected to taper off within the morning hours on Saturday. A few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday as well. Highs will touch the lower 60s this weekend, just a touch warmer than average.
Have a wonderful day!
