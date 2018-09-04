Toasty and humid day in store. Radiant sunshine will pull highs into the lower 90s but it will feel more like the upper 90s. Partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows dropping into the lower 70s. Wednesday looks very similar with just an isolated afternoon storms possible.
Spotty to widely scattered showers and storms arrive on Thursday through Saturday before a better chance for rain hits the Mid State on Sunday. It will be hot in the days ahead, with highs ranging anywhere form the upper 80s to lower 90s.
