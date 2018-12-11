A glorious day! Expect bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s. Tonight will be pleasant and dry, just very cold, with lows in the lower 30s.
Increasing clouds on Wednesday will lead to a stray shower or two Wednesday evening. Highs will run warmer in the lower 50s.
Spotty showers carry on into Thursday with even warmer temperatures in the upper 50s.
The best chance for widespread rain is expected on Friday with lingering scattered showers on Saturday.
Sunday and the start of next week is looking nice and dry with average highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Make it a great day!
