Mainly cloudy skies and below average temperatures again today! Highs will only touch the middle to upper 70s region-wide. Besides an isolated shower or two, conditions remain dry just cloudy. Humidity remains low. Clouds remain hang around tonight and lows will run cool and comfortable in the low to middle 60-degree range.
Wednesday will follow a similar trend with mainly cloudy skies and highs just a touch warmer in the lower 80s. Spotty showers and storms are in store on Thursday. Temperatures rebound into the upper 80s by Thursday and lower 90s by Friday. The weekend is looking mainly dry with plenty of sunshine and hot in the upper 80s.
Have a great day!
