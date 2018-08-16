Unsettled weather arrives today and will keep us company for the next few days. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day into the night. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind as the greatest threat.
It will be hot and muggy but not quite as hot as the past few days. Most of the Midstate will top out in the upper 80s for the remainder of the 7-Day. Our first mainly dry day ahead will be Wednesday of next week!
9 a.m. - Scattered Storms - 82
Noon - Scattered Storms - 88
3 p.m. - Scattered Storms - 90
7 p.m. - Scattered Storms - 86
