While the East Coast prepares for Hurricane Florence to make landfall over the next 24 to 36 hours, a very different story for us in the Midstate.
Variably cloudy skies, muggy conditions and a few spotty storms are in store for us this afternoon. Highs will rebound back to the upper 80s. If plans take you out and about tonight, expect pleasant conditions with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 70s.
Friday brings bright sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. This weekend is looking beautiful just very hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Just an isolated shower or two in store for Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.