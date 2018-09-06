Hot and muggy with spotty storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will run close to average in the mid to upper 80s. Much of the same on Friday and Saturday just a tad hotter with highs likely touching 90.
A better chance for scattered storms will arrive for the second half of the weekend. This will pull highs down a notch, into the mid to upper 80s. Each and every day will be muggy.
