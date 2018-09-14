The heat and sunshine are on to wrap up the week! Expect bright blue skies and highs in the lower 90s. It will also feel muggy out there. Overall pleasant conditions are in store for your Friday evening plans. Partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday will be dry and sunny.. just very hot. Highs will peak into the lower 90s once again. Spotty shoes and storms with remnants of Florence on Sunday into Monday. Highs will be a touch cooler in the middle to upper 80s.
TGIF!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.