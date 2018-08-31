Scattered showers and thunderstorms finish off the week! It will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few early spotty showers are expected to fizzle out this evening just in time for your Friday night plans. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.
Spotty storms and heat this weekend with highs touching the lower 90s.Besides an isolated afternoon shower or two, Labor Day will be dry just very hot! Highs will touch the lower 90s but feel more like the upper 90s to even triple digits.
