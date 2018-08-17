Grab an umbrella! Showers and storms are likely all day today and tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind as the greatest threat. With more clouds, daytime highs will run below average in the low to mid-80s. If Friday night plans take you out and about, count on rain, muggy conditions and warm temperatures in the lower 70-degree range.
