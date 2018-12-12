Spotty sprinkles and showers will continue Wednesday night through Thursday. Temperatures will hold steady, in the 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild for mid December. Expect highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Thursday night, rain will expand. At times, a few heavy downpours will be possible. Expect off and on rain on Friday and Saturday, too. Temperatures will still be above average on Friday, in the mid 50s. Saturday will turn notably cooler however, with lows in the low 40s and highs only around 50.
On Sunday, clouds will gradually decrease. It'll remain cool with highs only in the low 50s. Monday through Wednesday will all be pleasant with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 50s continuing.
