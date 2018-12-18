Clouds will increase on Wednesday ahead of our next storm system that's expected to spread rain and a few wet snowflakes into the Mid State Thursday and Friday.
It'll turn even colder overnight with just a few clouds. We'll have lows around freezing. On Wednesday, clouds will increase even further. Despite the clouds it'll turn milder than today with a high temperature around 60. Rain showers will arrive Wednesday night, lingering through Thursday on into early Friday. On Friday, as the rain comes to an end it may briefly mix with or turn to wet snow. No accumulation is expected except along the Cumberland Plateau where a dusting to 1/2" of snow could fall.
The weekend looks pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds with the slightest rain shower chance possible. Highs then will also be around 50.
Monday looks bright before a some clouds return for Tuesday/Christmas Day. An isolated shower will be possible on Tuesday. Lows then will be in the mid 30s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.
