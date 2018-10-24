Today's another beauty, but rain's on the way as soon as tomorrow.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool, with temperatures topping off in the low-mid 60s. Tonight, clouds will increase as it cools to the mid 40s. Then, tomorrow, rain will overspread the area from the southwest gradually. Rain is most likely to reach Nashville during the evening commute.
The wettest time will be Thursday night. Rain wraps up on Friday, although a couple of lingering showers will be possible on Saturday too. Temperatures will peak in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Expect high 50s and low 60s this weekend. Monday will turn slightly cooler.
