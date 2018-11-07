Rain showers are likely for a time this afternoon, gradually tapering off from the west. It'll remain cloudy and cool with highs mainly in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be similar during the day with spotty showers before widespread steady rain arrives with an approaching front into the evening. You’ll want to keep an umbrella Friday morning. As of now, the rain looks to clear up just in time for Friday evening plans out and about.
This weekend will be beautiful just freezing ... literally! We’ll wake up to sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s on Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs will only touch the upper 40s to low-to-mid 50s.
