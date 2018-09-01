The Labor Day weekend will kick off variably cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms developing. The best rain chance today for a passing shower or thunderstorm will be along and east of the I-65 corridor. Highs will be around 90 degrees.
Tomorrow and Labor Day will be brighter, hotter, and drier. Lows will be in the low 70s. Expect highs of 92 and 93 degrees, respectively. Rain chances each afternoon will be just 20%.
Little change is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, a few more thundershowers will be possible, depending on what happens with a weather system currently over the Bahamas. By that time, its outer reaches could be impacting Middle Tennessee.
Friday, count on more heat and very little rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
