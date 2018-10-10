Rain showers will develop today, in advance of a sharp cold front. Meanwhile, Hurricane Michael will make landfall near Panama City, FL.
Today will be cloudy, breezy, and warm with scattered showers developing. The best rain chance will be late this afternoon and tonight, in advance of a cold front. Highs will be in the low 80s today. Tomorrow, behind that front, temperatures will start in the 50s and only top off around 70.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Michael will make landfall today as a devastating category 4 hurricane over northwest Florida. Michael's impact here will only be to accentuate the northwesterly wind tomorrow.
Temperatures tomorrow through the start of next week will be below average with most days having highs in the 60s. Nighttime lows will generally be in the 40s.
