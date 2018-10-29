Today's turning out to be the nicest day so far this autumn. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the 60s with full sunshine and little wind. Tonight will be clear and cool, with lows in the upper 30s - mid 40s.
Tuesday looks similar, just warmer and more breezy, with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Wednesday (Halloween) will bring big changes! An approaching front will make for more clouds, wind, and scattered showers. Rain's most likely before dark along and west of I-65. Overnight, rain and some strong thunderstorms will move through with the potential for damaging wind gusts, especially southeast of Nashville.
Thursday, rain and storms will continue before tapering to showers during the afternoon. It'll be cooler then, as temperatures will fall back into the 50s and low 60s.
Friday will bring just an isolated shower chance before sunshine takes over for the weekend.
