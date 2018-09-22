Off and on rain is expected this weekend. Expect occasional heavy downpours, with more clouds than sunshine for most.
Showers and thunderstorms were expanding in coverage as of 10am today. Movement of the rain was toward the northeast at 15 mph.
Temperatures were very variable with the coolest readings farther north and west.
The weather set-up shows a large rain system beginning to push into Middle Tennessee from the west. It'll be a very slow mover, so it'll take a few days (late Monday) to clear us.
This map shows the rain likelihood for today for our area.
FUTURECAST shows Noon.
Here's 4pm.
Notice the rain expands this evening.
Late tonight, rain will diminish some before expanding again tomorrow. Notice Monday and Wednesday also have especially high likelihoods for rain.
Watch News4 at 5pm this afternoon. Cody Murphy will have a breakdown of any areas with the potential for localized flooding due to persistent downpours today.
DT
