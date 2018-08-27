Very hot weather will continue through the next two days. Then, some relief arrives thanks to showers & thunderstorms.
After highs in the low-mid 90s this afternoon, this evening will be very warm and dry. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 80s, back into the 70s. Tomorrow will be just as hot as today. Expect a high of 93 in Nashville. Rain will remain very isolated.
A few more showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday -- another day in the low 90s. Then Wednesday night and Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become the primary weather story. Some will contain torrential downpours.
On Friday through Labor Day weekend, more typical spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon, lingering into the evening. Highs each day will be around 90. Expect lows then to be in the lower 70s.
